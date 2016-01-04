Oh Hooper. Oh you.

In fact, the pair made such an impression that viewers couldn't help but wonder what a show led by Mary and Molly would look like. Could the duo have their own Sherlock spin-off?

The ladies seemed utterly chuffed with the idea too.

With Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman's schedules filling up, could a Hooper and Morstan spin-off help fill the gap between series? Perhaps it could provide the perfect platform for lesser spotted characters like Irene and Holmes's ex-fiancé Janine to make a comeback?

Would you like a Mary and Molly spin-off? The vote is afoot.