They will appear alongside returning cast members Sofie Gråbøl (Governor Odegard), Richard Dormer (Sherrif Dan Anderssen), Luke Treadaway (Vicnent Rattrey), Darren Boyd (Markus Huseklepp), Björn Hlynur Haraldsson (Erix Odegard), Mia Jexen (PC Ingrid), Alexandra Moen (Petra) and Ramon Tikaram (Tavrani).

Verónica Echegui, whose character Elena was shot by Sheriff Anderssen at the end of the last series, is also understood to be returning.

The second series is expected to pick up a few weeks after the events of the shocking – and to some viewers' minds slightly baffling – first series finale.

The initial run of Fortitude is still Sky Atlantic’s biggest drama commission to date, with the premiere episode having been watched more than 3.2 million times so far. More than 170 territories also bought the drama.

Sky have said that series two will deliver a “pacey new story that will see the Arctic town gripped by explosive events”.

A statement added: “In Fortitude nothing, and no-one, is ever what they seem. A fresh murder rocks the community and plunges it into turmoil. And out in the stunning icy wilderness, nature is growing even more unpredictable, deadly and dangerous."

Zai Bennett, Director of Sky Atlantic, said: “I’m incredibly excited to welcome these great names to our already amazing returning cast for the next series of Fortitude. We know our customers love epic dramas and world class storytelling and they appreciate that having the very best actors are integral to bringing these shows to life.”

Simon Donald, the creator and writer, added: “Given what happened in our story previously this may be somewhat reckless. But with Dennis Quaid, Michelle Fairley, Ken Stott, Parminder Nagra and Robert Sheehan to play with – somewhat reckless should get thrillingly intense."