Death in Paradise’s Ralf Little discusses Neville and Florence’s connection

Ralf Little has spoken about his Death in Paradise character Neville Parker and his relationship with DI Florence Cassell (Joséphine Jobert) ahead of the season 11 premiere, revealing that “whichever way its plays out is going to be significant”.

Speaking during a webinar for the upcoming season, Little couldn’t reveal whether Neville and Florence end up together, telling press that they’ll “have to wait and see” – however, he did speak about the characters’ close connection.

“I mean, people really want it to be a thing. I think you always do, don’t you? When I was a kid, you just wanted [The X Files characters] Mulder and Scully to get together,” he said.

“It was the overarching thing that you really wanted. But I guess that just means that we’re doing our job right and the writers are doing their job right and they’re creating characters that people really respond to and that people really care about.

“Those two characters, regardless of where they end up and where they’re going to go, they’re already incredibly important to each other. She’s personally helped Neville overcome so much that he was struggling with that’s helped him to stay on the island.”

He continued: “They’re a big part of each other’s life so whichever way it plays out is going to be significant. So yes, I think the fact that people are really invested is a wonderful thing.”

