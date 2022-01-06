Death in Paradise’s Marlon gets a telling-off from the Commissioner in first look

BBC One’s Death in Paradise returns to our screens tomorrow night and while we’re excited for season 11 to kick-off, it doesn’t look as though trainee Marlon (Tahj Miles) gets off to a good start with his boss, Commissioner Selwyn Patterson (Don Warrington).

In a first-look clip, shared exclusively by RadioTimes.com, we watch as the Commissioner asks Marlon to help new sergeant Naomi Thomas (Shantol Jackson) settle in to the Saint Marie police department, with Marlon responding: “I can do that for you, Mr P.”

However, Mr P isn’t too keen on his new nickname, responding: “It’s Sir or Commissioner, Officer Pryce. Never ‘Mr P’.”

“I hear you. I was just trying it on for size, you know?” Marlon says, with Patterson replying: “Well, don’t.”

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox

The long-running detective drama begins its 11th season tomorrow night, with Neville (Ralf Little) and DS Florence Cassell (Joséphine Jobert) trying to get to the bottom of a seemingly simple kidnapping that ended with murder.

The upcoming series will see the likes of EastEnders star Tamzin Outhwaite, Waterloo Road’s Jason Done, London’s Burning’s Ben Onwukwe and Jamestown’s Ben Starr take on guest roles, while Jackson recently joined the cast as Sergeant Naomi Thomas, JP’s replacement.

BBC One recently teased that fans can expect a few “familiar faces” to return to the island, with many speculating this could see Humphrey Goodman (Kris Marshall), DI Jack Mooney (Ardal O’Hanlon) or even Office Ruby Patterson (Shyko Amos) come back to Saint Marie.

Death in Paradise returns with season 11 on Friday 7th January at 9pm on BBC One.