Exclusive – Death in Paradise preview clip teases sweet moment between Camille and Neville

The tenth series of Death in Paradise has been full of surprises – and comebacks. First, Josephine Jobert’s DS Florence Cassell returned to aid Ralf Little’s eccentric DI Neville Parker and now another DS has found her way back to Saint Marie.

At the end of Thursday’s episode, we saw Sara Martins return as DS Camille Bordey after her mother Catherine was attacked. Viewers will not have to wait long to see what she has been up to, as there will be another episode tomorrow (Friday 5th February) as part of a special Death in Paradise double bill to celebrate the crime drama’s 10th anniversary.

Take a look at the teaser below for a glimpse of what you can expect tomorrow night.

Neville is as awkward and unaware as ever as he offers Camille the “definitive text for a general knowledge aficionado” for her mother to entertain herself with while in hospital.

Camille left the series in season four to be an undercover agent in France. But her mother Catherine’s (played by Elizabeth Bourgine) link to an investigation drives her back to her hometown.

Martins is not the only star reappearing in Friday’s episode: Ben Miller is also returning to Death in Paradise.

Miller played series lead detective Richard Poole, who met an unfortunate end in the third series when he was brutally murdered. Fans will have to tune in to discover how exactly his cameo transpires.

Death in Paradise continues on Thursday at 9pm on BBC One. For what to watch next, check out our TV Guide.