It was the second time he'd made a guest appearance after popping up in season 13 to coincide with Marlon's exit.

Before that, he was part of the show's main cast from seasons 4 to 10, with his character eventually deciding to accept a new job as Head of the Police Training Programme, which saw him move away from Saint Marie.

Speaking previously to RadioTimes.com about his decision to depart the series, the actor said: "There's the media answer, and then there’s the real answer.

"The media answer is: I’ve been on the show for quite a while, and there’s an exploration of what’s to happen next in my career. And not just that – you know, my daughter’s going into school. That all sounds great.

"But actually, that’s not the reason why. Because if another project came up and required me to travel – for me and my wife to travel – we’d weigh it up, you know what I mean? So I wouldn’t want to lie to anyone and say that’s the reason why we’re going to stay in the UK."

He then went on to discuss something else that motivated him to say goodbye.

"I was in a church in Guadeloupe... [and] the preacher mentioned seven years in a message. As soon as he mentioned seven years, I don't know what happened, it just clicked. It was like a moment of realisation.

"I had three more years left. It was three more years until it would be seven, and it just hit me so hard."

Tobi Bakare and Anthony J Abraham star in Death in Paradise season 14 BBC / Red Planet Pictures / Philippe Virapin

But has Bakare ever considered returning full-time?

"I'm a big fan of the show and I would always be open to having discussions because it's just a good show," he told RadioTimes.com and other press.

"At this present moment, my kids are growing up, I'm getting to see them consistently. It’s like you have a garden, there are different types of seeds – you have a career, you have your money, you have your family, you have your businesses. And sometimes, you've just got to water a particular seed a little bit more, and I'm still watering the seed of family, while not adding any more seeds [laughs].

"I had three of my children while doing Death in Paradise, so they've kind of done the rounds, they know the language, they still remember places in Guadeloupe. And the show, it's one of the most amazing production companies, Red Planet. They really, really look after the actors. They invested, not just materially, but emotionally. And just like the show puts a smile on everyone's face, they know how to get that out of the actors that they that they bring on board.

"So there's something that's always going to be deeply rooted in that. And so that line, I think, will always be open."

Read more:

Bakare went on to say that "sometimes when you move away from something, to go back to it, you have to go, 'Am I trying to rekindle an old flame.'

"But the truth is, I don't think Death in Paradise is an old flame to me," he added. "I think it's a constant flame that sometimes burns brightly and sometimes burns a bit more dimly, but it's quite constant.

"So coming back, it was not an easy decision, because I had actually generally decided not to work that far out of the UK. As I said, I'm trying to water the seed of family. But I spoke to my family and mentors and close friends and they were like, 'Tobi, honestly. Why not?'

"And I was like, it's true, why not? And I'm happy I made a decision to come back for this episode."

Death in Paradise season 14 airs on BBC One and iPlayer on Fridays.

