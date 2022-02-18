Death in Paradise's Marlon recognises suspect in episode 7 teaser

In a first-look clip at series 11's penultimate episode, shared exclusively by RadioTimes.com , Sergeant Naomi Thomas (Shantol Jackson) reveals that there's been a match on the fingerprints from a murder crime scene.

There's a shock in store for Marlon Pryce (Tahj Miles) in tonight's episode of Death in Paradise , with the trainee officer discovering a name from his past on the suspect list of a murder case.

"We've got a possible suspect, sir. Matches the description the witness gave us yesterday – Layla Carpenter," she says.

"Layla?" Marlon replies, before DI Neville Parker (Ralf Little) asks whether he knows her.

"I haven't seen her in a while but yeah," he says. "We used to hustle the same patch back in the day.

"She's just like me. Scraping a bit of money to get by – she's not a killer. I don't think?"

Tonight's episode sees the Saint Marie team investigate the murder of a reggae rap artist, who is shot dead at a soundcheck for a concert.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Ruby-May Martinwood, who is best known for her appearances in Taboo and Father Brown, guest stars as Layla Carpenter, while series regulars Ralf Little, Don Warrington, Shantol Jackson, Ginny Holder, Kate O'Flynn and Elizabeth Bourgine reprise their roles in this upcoming episode.

Last week's episode saw DI Parker save a life after spotting an apparently lifeless body floating in a pool whilst investigating a crime.

Season 11 of Death in Paradise concludes next week (25th February), but viewers can rest easy in the knowledge that the BBC has already renewed the hit crime drama for a 12th run.

Read more:

Advertisement

Death in Paradise continues tonight at 9pm on BBC One. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.