The clip sees Neville Parker (Ralf Little) and his colleagues help to save a life after they spot an apparently lifeless body floating in a pool outside.

The ongoing 11th season of Death in Paradise continues tonight (11th February) with episode 6 – and RadioTimes.com can exclusively reveal a dramatic preview clip from the episode.

At the beginning of the clip, we see Neville arrive at a house alongside Sergeants Naomi Thomas (Shantol Jackson) and Marlon Pryce (Tahj Miles).

After knocking on the door, a woman answers and Neville introduces himself, explaining that he's there to speak to a woman named Eve Wilding.

"What's this about?" the woman asks, but Parker simply reveals: "I'd prefer to have that conversation with her."

The woman then tells him that "she's just popped out" but as Neville walks through to the back garden, he soon sees the body of a woman lying face down in the pool.

He rushes over to the body, tells Marlon to call an ambulance, and observes that there is no pulse. Naomi then begins to perform CPR – and the clip ends with her life apparently being saved, as Neville declares that she's alive.

You can watch the clip in full below.

The official synopsis for tonight's episode reads: "When a group of grieving friends gather in Saint Marie to celebrate the life of husband and loved one Jonty, the memorial trip takes an unexpected dark turn. A movie night in a villa ends in near tragedy when Eve Wilding (Aisling McGuckin) excuses herself and is later found face down in the garden swimming pool.

"With nobody seeing a thing, what stumps DI Neville Parker (Ralf Little) and the team the most is, how was she possibly able to report her own murder?

"As Eve’s body is retrieved from the pool, the team are surprised to find that she’s still alive – but is there enough life in her to be able to explain what she knows? As the team question Eve’s husband Callum (Owen McDonnell) and their friend Orla Mills (Eileen Walsh) and daughter Astrid Mills (Isabelle Connolly), old secrets begin to reveal themselves, leading the Saint Marie Police team to believe somebody is not telling the truth."

Death in Paradise continues at 9pm on Friday 11th February on BBC One. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.