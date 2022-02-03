Death in Paradise clip takes DI Parker to rehab after pop star death
The finger is pointed at a staff member – but who is really responsible?
This week’s episode of Death in Paradise kick-starts an investigation into the suspicious death of a troubled pop star, who had been staying at a rehab clinic on Saint Marie.
DI Neville Parker (Ralf Little) and Commissioner Patterson (Don Warrington) are called out to the Ocean View centre, where nurse Darlene Curtis (Ginny Holder) rushes out to meet them.
When the cause of death is determined to be an allergic reaction to aspirin, her colleagues are quick to blame her for the fatal mistake, but we soon find out there are plenty of other suspects at large on the island.
Long-time viewers will be curious to see how this episode ties into previous instalments of Death in Paradise, as Darlene reveals she is the ex of Dwayne Myers (Danny John-Jules), who was a regular character in the first seven seasons.
Watch the exclusive first-look clip below:
John-Jules returned to the Death in Paradise cast at the tail-end of last year for the show’s Christmas special, but he is not expected to appear at all in this 11th season.
“It was Dwayne who told me to ask for you,” Darlene tells Commissioner Patterson. “We used to be a bit more than friends but we stay in touch – and that’s why I called in today as soon as they started pointing the finger at me.
“They’re trying to say that it’s my fault that that poor girl is dead, but I swear to you it is not.”
In addition to the core mystery, the penultimate episode of Death in Paradise season 11 sees Sergeant Naomi Thomas (Shantol Jackson) make another bid for promotion, while DI Parker’s sister makes an impromptu visit that causes some tension.
