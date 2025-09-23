Redmayne steps into the title role of The Jackal – a cold, ruthless international assassin – who was tracked across the world in the first season by MI6 agent Bianca Pullman (played by Marvel and 007 star Lashana Lynch).

The first season told a largely original story with this enigmatic villain at the centre, adding a more human aspect to him with the addition of love interest Nuria (Money Heist's Úrsula Corberó) and a young son.

But the story is now set to continue in different hands, with creator Ronan Bennett stepping down as head writer to pursue "other commitments" (via Variety), which might include Mobland season 2 or Channel 4 drama Army of Shadows.

Fortunately, a high-profile replacement has been lined up for season 2.

Playwright and screenwriter David Harrower earned acclaim at the start of the year for his Colin Firth-led miniseries Lockerbie: A Search for Truth, which aired on Sky Atlantic and NOW.

Now, he'll be charting the further missions of The Jackal, which producer Gareth Neame previously hinted could involve more direct connections with the illustrious source material.

He acknowledged in an interview with Variety that there were "lots of elements from the novel that we didn't utilise in season 1” that could be brought into the next chapter, which he hopes to be "another very lavish" thriller.

The first season ended with many questions unresolved and one major character seemingly dead, after the double-life that Redmayne's Jackal had built for himself came crashing down.

The Day of the Jackal cast also includes Chukwudi Iwuji (Guardians Vol 3), Lia Williams (Mr Bates vs The Post Office), Eleanor Matsuura (The Walking Dead), Nick Blood (Slow Horses) and Charles Dance (Game of Thrones).

The Day of the Jackal season 2 is coming soon to Sky and NOW.

