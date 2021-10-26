The Radio Times logo
David Tennant’s Around the World in 80 Days gets confirmed air date in the US

Fans can expect to look forward to the beginning of the new series as a New Year's Treat.

The US release date for the new version of Around the World in 80 Days has been confirmed – with the David Tennant-starring show set to debut across the Atlantic on Sunday 2nd January 2022.

No UK date has been announced as yet, but it seems likely the release will roughly coincide with the US broadcast on PBS – so fans can expect to look forward to the beginning of the new series as a New Year’s Treat.

The eight-part series sees Tennant take on the iconic role of Phileas Fogg, the intrepid explorer from Jules Verne’s classic adventure novel of the same name who attempts to circumnavigate the globe in order to win a bet.

The star is joined in the cast by Ibrahim Koma as Fogg’s loyal valet Passepartout and Leonie Benesch as journalist and travelling companion Abigail Fix – a new character for this version.

Last month, RadioTimes.com exclusively revealed some first-look images from the show, which showed a moustachioed Tennant embarking on his globe-trotting adventures.

Meanwhile, a short teaser trailer was also released, which sees Fogg declare, “I’m going to circumnavigate the globe in 80 days,” to mocking laughs from his Reform Club peers, and includes various clips from his daring expedition.

Verne’s novel has been adapted on many previous occasions, with Tennant following on from the likes of Steve Coogan, David Niven and Pierce Brosnan in playing the lead character.

Production on the eight-episode series wrapped in March this year, almost exactly a year after the shoot was halted due to the coronavirus pandemic.

And it was recently revealed that the series will include a score from legendary composer Hans Zimmer and Christian Lundberg, with Zimmer describing it as “a great honour to help bring the iconic Jules Verne tale to life.”

Around the World in 80 Days will air on the BBC at an as yet unconfirmed date. Want to watch something now? Check out our full TV Guide or visit our Drama hub for all the latest news and features. 

