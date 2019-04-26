Viewers took to social media to praise Oyelowo for his "superb" performance, with one viewer adding that the Selma actor "stole every scene" as Javert.

"What utterly magnificent casting is David Oyelowo as Javert. Inspired," Cheryl Clifford posted on Twitter.

"David Oyelowo’s intense portrayal of Javert has been one of the best in the history of #LesMisérables," another viewer posted.

More like this

"David Oyelowo [is an] amazing actor for making me feel sympathy for Javert, incredible scene," Heather Roberts wrote.

"Of all the actors I've seen play Javert, including Malkovich, I have to say that David Oyelowo really made me detest Javert the most and yet I'm feeling so sorry for him right now. Fantastic acting by him throughout this entire BBC miniseries," Carina Price said.

If you missed out on BBC1's Les Misérables you can catch up on all six episodes on BBC iPlayer here.

Advertisement

This article was originally published on 4 February 2019