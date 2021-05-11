Is BBC’s Danny Boy a true story? How a solider was falsely accused of murder

BBC Two drama Danny Boy is based on the real-life events that led up to the Al-Sweady Inquiry, during which British troops were accused of mistreating Iraqi detainees.

Anthony Boyle plays Colour Sergeant Brian Wood, a real life former soldier whose experiences both during and after his service in Iraq are explored on-screen.

The Danny Boy cast also includes Toby Jones, who plays the now-disgraced human rights solicitor Phil Shiner.

Read on for the true stories and real-life history behind Danny Boy.

Is Danny Boy a true story?

Based on a true story, Danny Boy depicts the events surrounding the Al-Sweady Inquiry that took place from 2009 to 2014 and investigated accusations of prisoner mistreatment by British troops in Iraq.

The standalone feature-length drama focuses on real-life former British Army soldier Brian Wood (played by Olivier winner Anthony Boyle), who won a Military Cross for his gallantry at the Battle of Danny Boy in southern Iraq in 2004.

However, his actions in Iraq were questioned by human rights lawyer Phil Shiner (played by Toby Jones), part of the Iraq Historic Abuse Team (IHAT).

In The Big RT Interview with Leah McNamara, the actress spoke exclusively to RadioTimes.com about her experience of playing real-life character Lucy Wood, wife of Brian Wood.

“I haven’t done a real life story before… It was really interesting to learn about something I didn’t – I actually didn’t know about, you know, the [Al-Sweady] inquiry,” McNamara explained. “Because I think I would have been in Ireland when all this was happening, but I know it was a huge thing in the UK. So I was learning about, you know, a whole new world, which is always really interesting to me… And I’d never played a mum before, so that was really nice and something really different for me to do, personally.”

Going into Danny Boy, McNamara didn’t know much about army spouses like Lucy Wood. “It really wasn’t something that I knew a lot about. Being from Ireland, I don’t have anyone who served in the army; I don’t have anyone in my family, I don’t know anyone personally.”

The Normal People star said she “did a lot of research,” adding, “It was really heartbreaking to read some of the accounts of these women who don’t know [when their partners] are going to return, where they are, how long they’re going to be gone for… and you’re kind of left with these kids, raising kids on your own. And for those that are lucky enough that, you know, their husbands or partners do come back, you’re kind of faced with the fact that they actually could be a very changed person.”

How did the Al-Sweady Inquiry end?

The allegations of murder and torture made over the course of the Al-Sweady Inquiry were eventually dismissed as “deliberate lies” and “reckless speculation,” following the five-year public inquiry that reportedly cost the British taxpayer £31 million.

The Defence Secretary at the time, Michael Fallon, said the inquiry “put… to rest once and for all these shocking and, as we now know, completely baseless allegations” (via the BBC).

The inquiry concluded that British troops had mistreated Iraqi detainees, but the vast majority of allegations made against the British Military (including those of torture) were “entirely without merit or justification”.

Where are the Danny Boy characters now?

Phil Shiner was struck off the national roll of solicitors following the inquiry, while Brian Wood went on to write a book about his experiences both in Iraq and during the inquiry.

The real Brian Wood also visited and consulted on the film set for BBC Two’s Danny Boy, during which time cast members (including Leah McNamara) were able to chat with him as part of their character research.

“I never actually met Lucy, [but] we’ve exchanged messages… She is quite private,” McNamara told RadioTimes.com.

Danny Boy will air on 12th May on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer.