Daniel Radcliffe takes a harrowing journey into the Amazon in new role
Harry Potter actor to star in survival drama Jungle
Welcome to the Jungle, Daniel Radcliffe. The Harry Potter actor will star in an adaptation of Jungle: a True Story of Survival, which follows Yossi Ghinsberg and his two friends’ ill-fated expedition into the Amazon.
Greg McLean will direct a script by Justin Monjo, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
“I'm incredibly excited and honoured to have a role in furthering people's awareness of what happened to Yossi Ghinsberg, Kevin Gale and Markus Stamm,” Radcliffe said. “Their story is a truly remarkable one that sheds light on both harrowing and hopeful aspects of human nature. It should be a very intense and physical shoot (obviously we wouldn't be doing our jobs if it wasn't) and I can't wait to start work on it.”
The story was previously made into a documentary called ‘I Shouldn’t Be Alive’. Nevertheless the fact that Radcliffe’s new role does survive means he is improving on his last film, where he played a farting corpse.