The synopsis for the episode, adapted from PD James's Death in Holy Orders, says that it sees Dalgliesh travelling to a remote seminary overlooking a windswept lake, where a body has been found gruesomely murdered.

Nearly everyone in the seminary has reason to resent the victim, and Dalgliesh and DS Tarrant must unpick a complicated set of motives to find their killer.

In the clip (above), we see Dalgliesh and Tarrant questioning a priest at the seminary, Father Sebastian, on his whereabouts at the time of the murder.

As they are leaving, they bump into Lavenham, who was doing research at the seminary and now has to stay.

Dalgliesh and Lavenham share a sweet moment, and as she leaves he tells his colleague he can't see her as a suspect.

Bertie Carvel in Dalgliesh season 3. Christopher Barr/Channel 5

Carvel recently spoke with RadioTimes.com and other press about the new season, and said that Carlyss Peer's DS Kate Miskin is key to Dalgliesh breaking down his barriers and starting a relationship with Lavenham.

Read more:

He said: "[Miskin] unlocks the growth that has been waiting to happen throughout these whole three seasons, and that he's moved in various different directions in terms of his secret heart, and she kind of holds the key in a funny kind of way.

"But definitely their relationship is key in him growing past... PD James had this great phrase about Dalgliesh having a sliver of ice in the heart. And I think she was talking about his ruthlessness more than anything else.

"But also, I think about that in terms of his wound and the grief, which is where we’ve started him with this series, and that actually the slow thawing of that sliver of ice is what's been happening for these three years.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

"And a huge part of that, I think, is down to [DS Kate] Miskin and the not always straightforward relationship that those two enjoy.

"And of course, you now know he’s going to, by the end of the series, take a leap, take a risk, and open himself to potential damage again by beginning a new relationship with Emma Lavenham [Claire Goose].

"But it's because of Miskin, it's because of the learning that I think has gone there, and because, in a way, he's closed doors before, and that's not completing him. He knows that he has to kind of open it again and take a risk."

Dalgliesh season 3 starts Thursday 5th December at 9pm on Channel 5. Watch episode 2 on Friday 6th December at 9pm.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.