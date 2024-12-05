Dalgliesh teaser gives first look at Bertie Carvel's new love interest
Claire Goose plays Dr Emma Lavenham in the new season.
A new season of Dalgliesh starts tonight (Thursday 5th December) on Channel 5, and this run of the show is set to introduce a new love interest for Bertie Carvel's detective.
RadioTimes.com has now got an exclusive clip from the first episode of season 3, one which introduces viewers to said love interest, Dr Emma Lavenham, as played by Claire Goose.
The synopsis for the episode, adapted from PD James's Death in Holy Orders, says that it sees Dalgliesh travelling to a remote seminary overlooking a windswept lake, where a body has been found gruesomely murdered.
Nearly everyone in the seminary has reason to resent the victim, and Dalgliesh and DS Tarrant must unpick a complicated set of motives to find their killer.
In the clip (above), we see Dalgliesh and Tarrant questioning a priest at the seminary, Father Sebastian, on his whereabouts at the time of the murder.
As they are leaving, they bump into Lavenham, who was doing research at the seminary and now has to stay.
Dalgliesh and Lavenham share a sweet moment, and as she leaves he tells his colleague he can't see her as a suspect.
Carvel recently spoke with RadioTimes.com and other press about the new season, and said that Carlyss Peer's DS Kate Miskin is key to Dalgliesh breaking down his barriers and starting a relationship with Lavenham.
He said: "[Miskin] unlocks the growth that has been waiting to happen throughout these whole three seasons, and that he's moved in various different directions in terms of his secret heart, and she kind of holds the key in a funny kind of way.
"But definitely their relationship is key in him growing past... PD James had this great phrase about Dalgliesh having a sliver of ice in the heart. And I think she was talking about his ruthlessness more than anything else.
"But also, I think about that in terms of his wound and the grief, which is where we’ve started him with this series, and that actually the slow thawing of that sliver of ice is what's been happening for these three years.
"And a huge part of that, I think, is down to [DS Kate] Miskin and the not always straightforward relationship that those two enjoy.
"And of course, you now know he’s going to, by the end of the series, take a leap, take a risk, and open himself to potential damage again by beginning a new relationship with Emma Lavenham [Claire Goose].
"But it's because of Miskin, it's because of the learning that I think has gone there, and because, in a way, he's closed doors before, and that's not completing him. He knows that he has to kind of open it again and take a risk."
Dalgliesh season 3 starts Thursday 5th December at 9pm on Channel 5. Watch episode 2 on Friday 6th December at 9pm.
