The series was quickly renewed, but it was later announced that season 2 wouldn't follow on from that initial story - but would instead feature an all new cast, setting and narrative.

The second season has now aired in the US, but how can fans in the UK watch it and what's the new story about? Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Cruel Summer season 2 in the UK.

How to watch Cruel Summer season 2 in the UK?

Griffin Gluck and Sadie Stanley in Cruel Summer season 2. Freeform/Justine Yeung

While the second season of Cruel Summer has now finished airing in the US, with its first episode having arrived on Freeform in June, the new season is just now coming to the UK.

The season will be available to stream in full on Prime Video on Friday 11th August 2023. This means anyone with a Prime Video subscription will be able to access the new episodes, along with the first season - which is already on the platform.

What is Cruel Summer season 2 about?

Lexi Underwood and Sadie Stanley in Cruel Summer season 2. Freeform/Justine Yeung

It was announced soon after Cruel Summer was renewed for season 2 that it would become an anthology series, with each new season following a different cast in a brand new story.

The elements which have remained the same going into season 2 are that it will once again be a show centred on a mystery surrounding teens, and it will continue to be split over multiple timelines.

The official synopsis for the season says: "Set in an idyllic waterfront town in the Pacific Northwest, the next chapter of Cruel Summer follows the rise and fall of an intense teenage friendship.

"Approaching the story from three different timelines surrounding Y2K, the season twists and turns as it tracks the early friendship between Megan, Isabella and Megan’s best friend Luke, the love triangle that blossomed, and the mystery that would impact all of their lives going forward."

Cruel Summer cast - who stars in season 2?

The cast of Cruel Summer season 2. Freeform/Frank Ockenfels

Due to its anthology format, the second season of Cruel Summer completely switches out the cast from the first, with this outing being headlined by Sadie Stanley (The Goldbergs), Lexi Underwood (Little Fires Everywhere) and Griffin Gluck (Locke & Key).

Here's a list of the central cast for Cruel Summer season 2:

Sadie Stanley as Megan Landry

Lexi Underwood as Isabella LaRue

Griffin Gluck as Luke Chambers



KaDee Strickland as Debbie Landry

Paul Adelstein as Steve Chambers

Sean Blakemore as Sheriff Myer

Lisa Yamada as Parker Tanaka

Braeden De La Garza as Brent Chambers

Cruel Summer season 2 trailer

You can watch the full trailer for Cruel Summer season 2 right here now.

Cruel Summer season 2 will be available to stream on Prime Video from Friday 11th August 2023 – try Amazon Prime Video for free for 30 days. Plus, read our guides to the best Amazon Prime series and the best movies on Amazon Prime.

