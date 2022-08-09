In the concluding chapter, the Locke family will face off against their most dangerous enemy to date: a demon inhabiting the body of Frederick Gideon (Kevin Durand), a British Army captain from the American Revolutionary War.

The final season of Locke & Key arrives on Netflix this month, bringing an epic saga of magic and mayhem to a close.

He emerged in the present day at the end of season 2, as the Locke siblings had their final showdown with longtime rival Dodge (Laysla De Oliveira), with the resulting trauma driving Tyler (Connor Jessup) to leave town on a journey of self-discovery.

Fortunately, mother Nina (Darby Stanchfield) has now had her eyes opened to the world of magic all around her, so expect her to step up to the plate when more supernatural threats present themselves.

Locke & Key fans are eager to uncover how this story ends, with some planning to binge watch the final episodes at the earliest opportunity, so here's when they are expected to arrive.

What time is Locke & Key season 3 on Netflix?

Kevin Durand plays Frederick Gideon in Locke & Key Netflix

Locke & Key season 3 is due on Netflix UK at 8:00AM (BST) on Wednesday 10th August 2022.

For our friends in the United States, that equates to a launch at 12am (aka midnight) Pacific time or 3am Eastern time, making it a late night for super fans hoping to get ahead of the curve.

How many episodes are in Locke & Key season 3?

While the previous two seasons of Locke & Key had clocked in at an even 10 episodes each, the third and final outing will be a little bit shorter at just eight episodes.

The runtime of each chapter will vary slightly, ranging between approximately 33-47 minutes.

What is Locke & Key about?

The fantasy drama follows the Locke family, comprised of matriarch Nina (Darby Stanchfield) and kids Tyler (Connor Jessup), Kinsey (Emilia Jones) and Bode (Jackson Robert Scott), who move in to their ancestral home after their father's violent death.

The children soon discover that Keyhouse is filled with secrets, most notable of which is the assortment of magical keys dotted around the estate, each one granting a unique ability from super strength to teleportation.

However, this extraordinary find soon becomes a curse as malicious forces begin crawling out of the woodwork, seeking to harness the power of the magical items for themselves.

Check out the latest trailer for Locke & Key season 3 below:

Locke & Key season 3 is available to stream on Netflix from Wednesday 10th August 2022. Check out more of our Fantasy coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

