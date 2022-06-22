The Crown reveals new addition to season 5 cast Amir El-Masry
The actor will play a younger version of Egyptian billionaire Mohamed al-Fayed.
Netflix's The Crown has cast Egyptian actor Amir El-Masry as the younger version of Egyptian billionaire Mohamed al-Fayed, the father of Princess Diana’s romantic partner Dodi.
Salim Daw has already been cast as the older version of Mohamed al-Fayed, suggesting that the upcoming fifth season will feature substantial flashbacks revealing the billionaire's backstory, in addition to focusing on the 1990s, when the season is set.
Both Princess Diana and Dodi died in a car crash in Paris in 1997.
El-Masry's casting was first reported by Variety.
Also confirmed for season 5 is Elizabeth Debicki as The Crown’s Princess Diana, who will star opposite The Kite Runner's Khalid Abdalla in the role of Dodi.
Alongside Imelda Staunton in the leading role of Queen Elizabeth II, The Affair star Dominic West is confirmed as Prince Charles for the upcoming fifth season of The Crown.
Earlier this year, it was reported that a The Crown prequel was being discussed in early conversations at Netflix.
RadioTimes.com understands that nothing has yet been greenlit, and there's no confirmed idea of which time period or British monarch the proposed prequel would focus on.
The Crown season 5 will be released on Netflix in November 2022, and is expected to consist of 10 episodes in keeping with previous seasons.
You can watch seasons 1-4 of The Crown right now on Netflix.
