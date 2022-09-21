The series sees Keeley Hawes' character Jo on a holiday with family and friends, when the hotel is attacked by gunmen in a horrific attack.

New drama series Crossfire continues to air on BBC One, with all episodes now available on BBC iPlayer, and it tells a story with chilling real-life parallels.

Ex-police officer Jo then has to spring into action to defend her family, with the episodes playing out as a taut and nail-biting thriller.

The story is tragically not far detached from others that have entered the news in the past, but is Crossfire actually based on a true story?

Is Crossfire based on a true story?

Keeley Hawes as Jo in Crossfire. BBC / Dancing Ledge Productions

Crossfire is not based on a true story, but it has been influenced by similar real-life tragedies.

The show's creator Louise Doughty spoke to RadioTimes.com and other press, and when asked how she approached writing the series sensitively, she said: "I think the first thing to say is how appalling it must be for anyone who has ever experienced this.

"None of us can begin to imagine how awful that must be and I think our hearts go out to all of them, because it's just an unspeakable horror really to have to go through."

What has the show's creator said about the series?

Anneika Rose as Abhi and Keeley Hawes as Jo in Crossfire. BBC / Dancing Ledge Productions

Doughty said that she was "very clear" that the story would be entirely fictional, adding: "I just wouldn't have been comfortable basing it on a real-life event, I would have found that too difficult to do."

However, she said that she did watch "a lot of documentaries" and read "a lot of survivor accounts" to research "very carefully what has actually happened in these incidents".

Doughty added: "The thing that I felt really, really passionately about is that this story was going to be from the point of view of the victims. Because we have a lot of action dramas where there's a kind of hero/anti-hero thing going on with a shooter. And there's a lot from the shooter's point of view, and I was adamant from the start we're not doing that.

"You find out the absolute barest minimum about the nature of the attack and why it happens. And the point of view is very much with the ordinary people who are on the receiving end of the violence. The fact that they have lives, whole lives, running up to this terrible event, and then they have lives afterwards."

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Doughty also said that she felt "particularly passionately" about having "a decent amount of time back in Leicester when they all come home", saying this was because "the truth is these appalling incidents happen and then people have to go to Tesco and buy vegetable oils or bake a cake. Ordinary life has to go on and how do you integrate something so extraordinary and so appalling with ordinary life?"

Doughty said: "So to me that was the whole point of the show, is we stay with the victims, we stay with the people on the receiving end and the show is from their point of view, because we need to honour those experiences and do it as sensitively as we can."

More like this

Crossfire continues on Wednesday 21st September 2022 at 9pm on BBC One, while the full series is available now on BBC iPlayer. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.