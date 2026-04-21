As Criminal Record returns for its second season, it will see Cush Jumbo's June Lenker and Peter Capaldi's Daniel Hegarty teaming up on a case, when a young man is stabbed to death at a political rally.

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Forced into an uneasy alliance, they also find themselves leading an undercover operation to foil a far-right bomb plot in the heart of London.

The far-right threat is led by Cosmo Thompson, an influencer played by Slow Horses and Am I Being Unreasonable? star Dustin Demri-Burns. Now, speaking with Radio Times alongside Capaldi, Jumbo has teased what viewers can expect.

She said of Demri-Burns's character: "I think audiences will truly struggle to just hate him. He's incredibly charming. And I think the power of that really begins to tap more intelligently into why young men are so inspired by some of these people. And I think he captures that beautifully."

This new season will also star returning cast members Shaun Dooley, Stephen Campbell Moore and Charlie Creed-Miles, alongside new additions Luca Pasqualino, Luther Ford, Lyndsey Marshal and Peter Sullivan.

Speaking about the biggest difference between seasons 1 and 2 of the show, Capaldi told Radio Times: "Season 1 was digging into the past, and largely digging into Hegarty's past. But this season is a live case which is unfolding in a day-to-day way, that Hegarty and June have to respond to in real time. So they are forced into an uneasy alliance".

He continued: "And also, June has more power. I think Hegarty needs her, really, in this particular case, so that puts him slightly in a more defensive mode. But at the same time, he has a bigger issue to deal with."

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The first season of Criminal Record was released in 2024, and it saw Lenker and Hegarty facing off against one another when the former came to believe that the latter was involved in corruption.

Criminal Record season 2 will premiere globally with the first episode on Wednesday 22 April on Apple TV, followed by one new episode weekly, every Wednesday until 10 June 2026 - sign up to Apple TV now.

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