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Criminal Record’s Cush Jumbo teases Slow Horses star’s new villain: ‘You will struggle to just hate him’
Dustin Demri-Burns plays Cosmo Thompson in the new season of the Apple TV drama.
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Published: Tuesday, 21 April 2026 at 12:04 pm
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