The Shetland TV series is based on the novels by Ann Cleeves, but it doesn’t follow the books slavishly. One of the biggest changes is the character of Tosh, who was created for the show.

“The Tosh character was created by David Kane for the first episode, she isn’t in the books,” executive producer Elaine Collins explained during a special Radio Times panel at this year’s Cheltenham Literature Festival. “I said to Davey, because he’s brilliant at funny female characters, can you write one of those wonderful women that you write?”