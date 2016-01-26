Corey Hawkins is the new Jack Bauer in 24 reboot
The Walking Dead and Straight Outta Compton actor will star as the new frontman in 24: Legacy
As the beloved series 24 gets a facelift for a new generation, so does its seemingly indestructible main character.
Corey Hawkins, star of Straight Outta Compton and The Walking Dead, will be replacing Kiefer Sutherland's Jack Bauer in the new series 24: Legacy.
Hawkins will play Eric Carter, a former US Army Ranger who now works for the Counter-Terrorist Unit — the same organisation Bauer used to work for.
According to his official character description, "Now back home in Virginia with his wife Nicole, he’s pulled back into action as his past comes looking for him."
The new show will retain the original's format: every hour-long episode will take place in one hour of the plot's timeframe, eventually adding up to 24 hours.
While Sutherland's hit character will not be a part of the shows main cast, CEO of the Fox Television Group Dana Walden said that there was still potential for Bauer to return in future episodes of the show. "Never say never," she teased.