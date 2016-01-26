Hawkins will play Eric Carter, a former US Army Ranger who now works for the Counter-Terrorist Unit — the same organisation Bauer used to work for.

According to his official character description, "Now back home in Virginia with his wife Nicole, he’s pulled back into action as his past comes looking for him."

The new show will retain the original's format: every hour-long episode will take place in one hour of the plot's timeframe, eventually adding up to 24 hours.

While Sutherland's hit character will not be a part of the shows main cast, CEO of the Fox Television Group Dana Walden said that there was still potential for Bauer to return in future episodes of the show. "Never say never," she teased.