Conversations with Friends confirms BBC Three release date

The drama, which arrives on our screens on Sunday 15th May, will star newcomer Alison Oliver as Frances – a 21-year-old university student who begins a secret affair with a married actor Nick (The Favourite's Joe Alwyn).

The BBC has announced the airdate for Conversations with Friends , revealing that the upcoming Sally Rooney adaptation will premiere in May.

Directed by Normal People's Lenny Abrahamson, Conversations with Friends will also star American Honey's Sasha Lane as Frances's ex-girlfriend and best friend Bobbi, while Sex Education's Jemima Kirke will play writer and Nick's wife Melissa.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Conversations with Friends follows Frances and Bobbi, who broke up three years prior but remain virtually inseparable, as they meet writer Melissa after performing spoken word poetry together in Dublin.

As Bobbi and Melissa begin to openly flirt with one another, Nick and Frances find themselves drawn to each other and begin an intense affair that begins to test the bond between Frances and Bobbi as well as Frances's view of herself.

BBC Three released a Conversations with Friends teaser trailer for the 12-parter in February, giving fans a first-look at Frances and Bobbi's relationship with intriguing older couple Melissa and Nick.

Sally Rooney's released Conversations with Friends – her debut novel – in 2017, before following it up with 2018's Normal People, which was adapted into a BAFTA-winning drama for BBC Three starring Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Jones.

Conversations with Friends is set to air in May 2022. You can order the novel on Amazon. Looking for something to watch in the meantime? Check out our TV Guide or visit our dedicated Drama hub for the latest news.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times is on sale now – subscribe now to get each issue delivered to your door. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.