The trailer gives us a glimpse at best friends – and exes – Frances (Alison Oliver) and Bobbi's (Sasha Lane) relationship as the pair meet intriguing older couple Melissa (Jemima Kirke) and Nick (Joe Alwyn).

The BBC has released the first official trailer for BBC Three and Hulu's Conversations with Friends , directed by Lenny Abrahamson (Normal People).

Check out the highly charged trailer below.

The synopsis for Conversations with Friends teases: "Though they broke up three years ago, Frances and Bobbi are virtually inseparable and perform spoken word poetry together in Dublin.

"It’s at one of their shows that they meet Melissa (Kirke), an older writer, who is fascinated by the pair. Bobbi and Frances start to spend time with Melissa and her husband, Nick (Alwyn), a handsome but reserved actor.

"While Melissa and Bobbi flirt with each other openly, Nick and Frances embark on an intense, secret affair that is surprising to them both. Soon the affair begins to test the bond between Frances and Bobbi, forcing Frances to reconsider her sense of self, and the friendship she holds so dear."

The upcoming series, based on Sally Rooney's debut novel of the same name, will be one of the first dramas to air on the newly relaunched BBC Three after the channel made its return to air earlier this month.

Conversations with Friends follows hot on the heels of BBC Three's hit adaptation of Rooney's Normal People back in 2020.

The series consists of 12 30-minute episodes.

Conversations with Friends is set to air in May 2022. You can order the novel on Amazon. Looking for something to watch in the meantime? Check out our TV Guide or visit our dedicated Drama hub for the latest news.

