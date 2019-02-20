While on board, he meets the savage Henry Drax (played by Farrell). Described as “a brutish killer”, Drax’s amoral attitudes and cold demeanour have been adapted to fit the unforgiving landscapes and the overall harshness of his world.

With Sumner hoping to use the voyage as an escape from the horrors of his past, he quickly finds himself on an ill-fated journey with a murderous psychopath as he struggles to survive in the Arctic wasteland.

The series will be produced for BBC2 by See-Saw Films, and has been adapted and directed by the multi-award winning Andrew Haigh, who received critical acclaim for his Oscar-nominated 2015 film 45 Years.

Speaking about the upcoming project, Haigh explained, “Casting the right leads is the most important part of any project and I’m thrilled to have Colin Farrell on board. I am a huge admirer of his work and can't wait to see him bring Drax vividly to life.”

Golden-Globe winner Farrell first shot to fame playing villain Bullseye in 2003 film Minority Report, and had subsequent successes in Miami Vice, In Bruges and Horrible Bosses.

One of his more recent roles included the part of Pervical Graves in Harry Potter spin-off series Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.

Piers Wenger, Controller of BBC Drama, said: “Colin Farrell will bring a blend of brutality and humanity to Andrew Haigh’s superb adaptation of this savage novel. The North Water is a brooding and resonant story which is set to grip BBC2 viewers.”

Filming for The North Water is set to begin in autumn