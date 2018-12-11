JK Rowling describes the next Fantastic Beasts movie in three intriguing words

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald only came to cinemas a few weeks ago, but after that cliffhanger, fans are already desperate to see what happens in the next instalment of JK Rowling’s magical movie series.

And now, Rowling herself has given a bit of a tease about what we can expect from the next Beasts movie (film three of five, franchise numbering fans), replying to questions on Twitter asking her to describe the upcoming adventure in just three words.

“Answers are given,” the author and screenwriter replied enigmatically.

Now, at first glance this seems like a wilfully obtuse answer, Rowling basically using the three words format to suggest “Things Will Happen” – but it could be that she’s giving us more of a clue than we realise.

Perhaps the answers she promises will unravel CoG’s last-minute twist, which revealed Ezra Miller’s Credence to be a secret Dumbledore sibling despite that not really being possible based on what we’ve seen before. It’s something Rowling has presumably been asked about a lot lately, so maybe this is her way of reassuring fans that it will all make sense soon.

Or maybe we’ll finally discover why Queenie (Alison Tudol) became a magical fascist based on the flimsiest of pretexts, despite being in love with a muggle. It could be that there’s more to that storyline than meets the eye (and we definitely hope there is).

Alternatively, the “answers” she promises could refer to something in the untitled third film’s plot. After all, CoG was stuffed with all sorts of twists and revelations that we never saw coming – maybe the next movie will be exactly the same.

And then again of course, there’s the possibility that this is exactly what it seems – JK Rowling being a big tease, and us getting in a tizzy over nothing. But that’s all part of the magic, don’t you think?

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald is in UK cinemas now