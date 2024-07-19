Six students of Miyagi-Do have the chance to attend the international tournament and show off their martial arts skills on a global stage, but whittling down the class to those finalists will be an arduous and emotional process.

Along the way, we saw cheating from Devon, humiliation for Kenny, anguish for Anthony, and utter devastation for Tory, as well as the opening of old wounds between longtime rivals Miguel and Robby, and of course, Daniel and Johnny.

Things end on a dramatic note indeed, but fans will have to wait until November for the second part of Cobra Kai season 6, while the last ever episodes aren't expected until 2025.

Co-creator said: "When we talked to Netflix, we felt like one season – 10 episodes – is not going to be enough to finish this up.

"[But] it's a lot to make 20 episodes, and we didn't want to wait too long in terms of how they get released and how they all go out. And so 15 became a good number, like a supersize season, to pay off all these characters that we've set up."

He added: "As soon as we decided on 15, the five-five-five split-up made sense to us because we do write in five-episode arcs… And we liked the idea for fans, also, because five episodes for this show is about three hours, so it's a good binge."

So, how does Cobra Kai season 6 part 1 leave things? And who is at the top of our Sekai Taikai fighters ranking? Read on for answers to these questions and more.

Cobra Kai season 6 part 1 ending explained

Tragedy strikes for Tory

Mary Mouser and Peyton List star in Cobra Kai. Netflix

One of the most memorable and consequential moments from Cobra Kai season 6 comes in the part 1 finale, when Tory's mother dies after years spent battling illness.

The twist is particularly cruel as her health had been improving in recent months, owing largely to Tory's diligent care, with their doctor recently suggesting that things would only go up from here.

Unsurprisingly, the development sends Tory to a dark place; rather than confront her grief head-on, she attempts to focus the entirety of her attention on karate and the forthcoming Sekai Taikai.

Tory faces Samantha in a match to decide the captain of the Miyagi-Do women's team – and doesn't hold back. However, when Amanda gets wind of what has happened, she and her husband ensure the fight is called off.

Furious that her position in the Sekai Taikai is being called into question by matters out of her control, Tory leaves and ends up back under the wing of Cobra Kai co-founder John Kreese.

Her former teammates are shocked and disappointed to see her appear on his side of the mat in the final scene – now, as Kreese says, "let the games begin".

Sekai Taikai captains confirmed

(L-R) Peyton List, Tanner Buchanan, Mary Mouser and Xolo Maridueña. Netflix

The Sekai Taikai has opened up a lot of old wounds, it seems, as the students of Miyagi-Do first had to battle for a place at the tournament, and then engage in another head-to-head to decide the men's and women's team captains.

Following Tory's dramatic exit, Sam stepped into the latter position, but there was great uncertainty over who would win between Miguel and Robby as they went head-to-head once more.

The former was eager for the title to put on his university application forms, while the latter is concerned about his future having served jail time and not engaged in his schooling.

Most of all, Robby was plagued by thoughts of always being second place – both in karate tournaments and, from his perspective, in his father's eyes as Miguel and Carmen have taken up more of his attention.

He used this frustration to stage a comeback in the battle, securing the title of team captain, but this development seems poised to reignite the old rivalry between himself and Miguel.

More to come from Mr Miyagi's secret past

Ralph Macchio stars in Cobra Kai season 6. Netflix

We can expect much more from Daniel LaRusso's exploration of Mr Miyagi's past in season 6 part 2, as it is revealed that decades ago he too competed in the Sekai Taikai – as evidenced by a blood-stained headband displaying the tournament logo.

Daniel has been wrestling with troubling thoughts that his mentor wasn't the saintly figure that he had always imagined him to be, which is a storyline that actor Ralph Macchio says he's "super excited" about.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com, he said: "It's the thing when someone is no longer there, and you learn something about their life that they may not have spoken to you about... Is this not the man on the pedestal that I thought?

"Or are there flaws in everyone's past, and it's more how you stick the landing and less about mistakes that you've made?"

Macchio added: "He struggles with all of that, and he's really thrown off balance for the majority of the season as he's trying to navigate his friendship and mentor the kids and head onto the world stage in the Sekai Taikai.

"I'm really super excited about that. And I think the fans are going to enjoy that mystery, intrigue and journey."

Sekai Taikai fighters ranked

Cobra Kai. Curtis Bonds Baker/Netflix

1. Robby – Team captain, overdue a win!

2. Miguel – Will he step aside for Robby, as some fans want?

3. Sam – Team captain by default. Too soon to say if Tory could have won.

=. Tory – Will Kreese's mentorship finally get her a legitimate win?

5. Kwon – Ultimate Cobra Kai wild card. Expect the unexpected.

6. Hawk – We're calling his loss to Demetri a blip... for now.

7. Demetri – Is he a proven fighter? Could be the most surprising entrant!

8. Devon – Got in by cheating! Scandalous!

