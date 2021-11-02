Connie Nielsen’s Jo makes a shocking discovery in first-look at Channel 4’s Close to Me

A brand new, star-studded drama is set to take Channel 4 by storm this month. Close to Me will see Wonder Woman’s Connie Nielsen play Jo, a woman who suffers a head injury before waking up in hospital with no recollection of the past 13 months.

Doctor Who star Christopher Eccleston plays her supportive husband, Rob, who is keen to protect his wife from some of the events she can’t remember by keeping secrets from her.

The series is based on Amanda Reynolds’ novel of the same name and, judging by the exclusive clip of episode one below, it promises to be full of twists and turns.

Eccleston had previously told RadioTimes.com that playing Rob was a “reversal of the usual, far too familiar, sensitive, caring female taking a supportive role to a male as they wrestle with existential dilemmas”, and we can definitely see his character’s caretaker personality in the clip.

Nielsen’s Jo is seen scribbling on the wall before explaining she needs “something tangible” and asking for her husband’s help.

After quipping that they could have used some paper instead, they are interrupted by a surprise visit. Jo’s best friend Cathy (played by Unforgotten’s Susan Lynch) drops in. Rob is visibly concerned about how this might affect Jo’s health, but he leaves them to it.

Cathy makes a shocking revelation to Jo before she’s hurried away by Rob, who thinks Jo should get some rest. Want to know what happened between the pair? Take a look at the clip below:

It’s obvious that Jo is determined to remember even if her doctors don’t think it’s possible, but what will she find if the memories come back?

Nielsen told RadioTimes.com Jo’s journey was a “coming of age” story for older women, revealing the thriller would touch on the effects of menopause.

“What was important to me here was to speak to the kind of experience that you have never seen on TV; I’ve never seen a story about a woman going through menopause,” she explained.

We’ll have to wait until the show airs to find out exactly what happened in the 13 months Jo can’t remember.

Close to Me is set to air on Channel 4 on Sunday 7th November at 9pm. All six episodes will be available to watch on All 4 the next day.