The season will centre on the affair between the Democrat president and intern Monica Lewinsky, a sex scandal which saw Clinton face charges of perjury and obstruction of justice in 1998.

Owen joins a cast including Lady Bird’s Beanie Feldstein (who will play Lewinsky), Glass’ Sarah Paulson (whistle-blower Linda Tripp) and Kinky Boots’ Annaleigh Ashford (civil servant Paula Jones, who sued Clinton for sexual harassment). The role of Hilary Clinton is yet to be cast.

The upcoming show will be based on Jeffrey Toobin’s book A Vast Conspiracy: The Real Story of the Sex Scandal That Nearly Brought Down a President, with Lewinsky serving as a producer.

"People have been co-opting and telling my part in this story for decades," Lewinsky previously told Vanity Fair about the upcoming season.

"In fact, it wasn’t until the past few years that I’ve been able to fully reclaim my narrative, almost 20 years later."

A photograph showing former White House intern Monica Lewinsky meeting President Bill Clinton at a White House function (Getty)

American Crime Story has previously explored the OJ Simpson case (season one) and the murder of Gianni Versace (season two).

Impeachment: American Crime Story is expected to premiere in the US on 27th September 2020. A UK air date is to be announced.