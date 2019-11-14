When is Impeachment: American Crime Story on TV?

American Crime Story will be back for a third season under the umbrella ‘Impeachent’, depicting the Clinton–Lewinsky sex scandal of the mid-90s.

Once again, the new season of the anthology series will portray a major event in recent American history such as The People v O.J. Simpson (season one) and The Assassination of Gianni Versace (season two). For the first time, Monica Lewinsky will tell her side of the story by producing the latest season of the television anthology.

When will Impeachment: American Crime Story be released?

Its American premiere is currently scheduled for 27th September 2020. This is a different release window from the previous two seasons which were each broadcast in the US extremely early in the year and then in the UK after a few weeks (on BBC Two).

This change in strategy won’t inherently jive with the BBC’s schedule, meaning that a 2020 release in the UK can’t be absolutely guaranteed, which may be why the broadcaster has confirmed that it will host season three, but not when exactly.

Ryan Murphy has confirmed that the season will shoot “in the spring”, telling Deadline: “It was February, now it’s late March.”

What is it about?

Impeachment will follow the uproar surrounding the affair of 49-year-old U.S. President Bill Clinton and 22-year-old Monica Lewinsky (an intern at the White House).

The series will portray the repercussions of their liaison which started with a sexual harassment case (filed by Paula Jones) against Clinton that eventually spiralled into him being impeached for perjury and obstruction of justice in 1998.

Who will star in American Crime Story?

Only a few members of the cast have been announced, including Beanie Feldstein (Monica Lewinsky) who will appear alongside previous ACS cast members Sarah Paulson (Linda Tripp) and Annaleigh Ashford (Paula Jones).

Paulson portrayed Marcia Clark in The People v O.J. Simpson, while Ashford appeared as Elizabeth Cote in The Assassination of Gianni Versace.

Impeachment: American Crime Story will premiere in the UK sometime after the US release on 27th September 2020.