Ness confirmed his withdrawal from any new series of Class with a heavy heart on Twitter…

Class, which was initially released on BBC3 before landing on BBC1, is set to the backdrop of Coal Hill School (the school of the Doctor's granddaughter, Susan; and the workplace of his last companion, Clara). It follows a group of teenagers as they navigate not only the perils of adolescence, but the literal perils of a shadowy alien force.

On BBC1, Class was screened as a late night double bill, where it struggled to find an audience.

Ness expressed his bafflement about BBC1’s scheduling on Twitter.