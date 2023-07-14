But three years on from when the drama first aired, how can viewers watch this three part series now and is it available to stream?

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Penance.

How to watch Penance

Julie Graham in Penance. Channel 5

The three-part drama series will be available to stream soon, with all of the episodes becoming available on Netflix from Sunday 16th July 2023.

The drama first premiered on Tuesday 17th March 2020 on Channel 5.

What is Penance about?

.Julie Graham in Penance Channel 5

Penance is a psychological thriller which introduces us to married couple Rosalie and Luke Douglas, who are mourning the untimely loss of their son.

Their surviving daughter Maddie is also deeply affected, with she and her mother ultimately finding solace in the caring arms of Jed, a man they meet at a bereavement counselling session.

Initially acting as a positive force in the Douglas household, restoring their hope in the future after suffering such tragedy, over the course of this three-part series it becomes apparent that something more sinister is at play.

Who is in the cast of Penance?

Julie Graham (Ridley) and Neil Morrissey (Line of Duty) take on the lead roles as troubled couple Rosalie and Luke Douglas, with Tallulah Greive (Millie Inbetween) as their young adult daughter Maddie.

Meanwhile, Nico Mirallegro plays the enigmatic Jed. Viewers may have recently seen him starring in We Hunt Together, the Alibi series which has just aired on BBC One.

Rounding out the main cast are Art Malik (The Little Mermaid) and Wanda Ventham (Sherlock).

Smother creator Kate O'Riordan penned episodes one and three of the series, which is based on her novel of the same name, with Bancroft's Ben Morris stepping in for the second instalment.

Here's a full list of the main cast of Penance:

Julie Graham as Rosalie Douglas

Neil Morrissey as Luke Douglas

Tallulah Greive as Maddie Douglas

Art Malik as Father Tom Hayes

Nico Mirallegro as Jed Cousins

Wanda Ventham as Fay Douglas

Penance trailer

You can watch the trailer for Penance right here now.

Penance will be available to stream on Netflix from Sunday 16th July 2023. You can sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

