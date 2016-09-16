“Channel 4 has not only taken the profile of the Paralympics and similar events to a whole new level, but it’s put shows like The Last Leg permanently at the heart of its schedule,” said Sandra Allan, AQA Head of Curriculum for Creative Arts.

“It’s a prime case study for how the media can represent disabled people in a way that doesn’t smack of box-ticking, and it’s something I’m sure students would really enjoy learning about."

BBC drama series Undercover was also named as a likely example for the course, thanks to its unusual casting of black actors (including Sophie Okonedo and Adrian Lester) in the lead roles despite ethnicity not forming a crucial part of the story.

More like this

Keith Daniell, Chair of The Media Group, an award-winning creative agency, said: “In today’s increasingly connected world, an understanding of the media and media platforms is essential. Studying these new GCSE and A-Level Media Studies qualifications will help students to develop critical thinking skills and open up opportunities for them in the future.”

Advertisement

The drafts for AQA’s new GCSE and A Level Media Studies course have been submitted for accreditation, and will be available to teach from September 2017.