Channel 4 commissions new Jack Thorne series starring Sarah Lancashire
The dark new drama from the Harry Potter and the Cursed Child writer follows a social worker through a child murder case
Jack Thorne, writer of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child and the This is England series, is returning to Channel 4 with a new four-part drama. And it’s dark. Very dark.
Titled Kiri, the new thriller will star Bafta-winning actor Sarah Lancashire (Last Tango in Halifax) as Miriam, an “experienced, no-nonsense social worker who loves and believes in her job” who is caught up in an abduction plot: when a young black girl, named Kiri goes missing and is killed, all fingers point towards at Miriam.
The synopsis then says “as the media spotlight around the story intensifies, Miriam, as well as both sets of families, are forced to ask the toughest questions, not just of themselves, but of each other.”
The C4/Hulu thriller will also star Luther’s Lucian Msamati as Kiri’s grandfather, who will find his race and dysfunctional family relationships put “under the microscope” during the show. Fortunately, Lia Williams (The Crown) will be there to offer some comic relief as Kiri’s foster mum. Just kidding, her character further adds to the sober tone – the plot outline says she'll crumble under the horrifying public scrutiny of the case.
However, Thorne is hoping some good will come from the series’ gloom. “My Mum spent most of her life in the caring professions and I've always wanted to find a way of examining the pressures they are put under,” he said. “I'm so grateful as always for the bravery and brilliance of Channel 4 in being prepared to look these issues in the face.”
Beth Willis, Channel 4 Head of Drama said: “We are so honoured and excited to have Jack return to Channel 4 for Kiri. Jack’s characters are uncompromising and contradictory and always utterly, recognisably human – his typical wit and warmth blast off the page right from the start."
Kiri will begin shooting this year and is scheduled to hit screens in 2018. That's just enough time to ready your emotions.