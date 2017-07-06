The synopsis then says “as the media spotlight around the story intensifies, Miriam, as well as both sets of families, are forced to ask the toughest questions, not just of themselves, but of each other.”

The C4/Hulu thriller will also star Luther’s Lucian Msamati as Kiri’s grandfather, who will find his race and dysfunctional family relationships put “under the microscope” during the show. Fortunately, Lia Williams (The Crown) will be there to offer some comic relief as Kiri’s foster mum. Just kidding, her character further adds to the sober tone – the plot outline says she'll crumble under the horrifying public scrutiny of the case.

However, Thorne is hoping some good will come from the series’ gloom. “My Mum spent most of her life in the caring professions and I've always wanted to find a way of examining the pressures they are put under,” he said. “I'm so grateful as always for the bravery and brilliance of Channel 4 in being prepared to look these issues in the face.”

Beth Willis, Channel 4 Head of Drama said: “We are so honoured and excited to have Jack return to Channel 4 for Kiri. Jack’s characters are uncompromising and contradictory and always utterly, recognisably human – his typical wit and warmth blast off the page right from the start."

Kiri will begin shooting this year and is scheduled to hit screens in 2018. That's just enough time to ready your emotions.