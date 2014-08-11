The bad news is he's refusing to dish the dirt until series two comes to our tellys - likely to be some time in early 2015 - but he has hidden a tantalising clue in a new novel he's commissioned, written by Erin Kelly and based on his Bafta-winning series.

"About three days before we went to press, Chris put in one tiny little clue about something that happens in series two," she reveals. "He asked me to add it in, literally just as we had the proof all laid out ready to go to press.

"It's something only the die-hards will pick up on but there's one line quite early on in the book that won't make sense to anybody. It's something very playful that he did right at the last minute.

"It doesn't give anything away but I'm sure it'll get people talking. I'm going to be checking out the chatrooms to see if people have picked up on it."

Written by Kelly, Broadchurch the novel takes us inside the psyches of our favourite characters, from DI Alec Hardy and DS Ellie Miller (played by Tennant and Colman) to Jodie Whittaker and Andrew Buchan's grief-stricken Beth and Mark Latimer.

Broadchurch the novel is released in the UK on 14 August