Call the Midwife's Ben Caplan cast in ITV drama The Lost Honour
The actor will play Charles Chapman, a friend of landlord Christopher Jefferies, who was falsely accused of 25-year-old's Joanna Yeates' murder in 2010
Call the Midwife star Ben Caplan has been cast in ITV's new drama about the aftermath of the murder of Joanna Yeates, RadioTimes.com can reveal.
The British actor, who plays Miranda Hart's on-screen husband PC Noakes in the hit period drama, is set to take on the role of Charles Chapman in The Lost Honour. The two-part drama is based on the struggles of Yeates' eccentric landlord Christopher Jefferies after he was wrongly arrested following the murder of the 25-year-old landscape gardener whose her body was found on Christmas Day 2010.
Caplan's character Chapman was a close friend of Jefferies who became the focus of an intense media frenzy following the discovery of her body.
Chapman, who was a former student of retired-schoolmaster Jefferies, took in the landlord and supported him after his release from police custody.
Of his new role, Caplan said: "I am thrilled to be involved in this hugely exciting project working with the brilliant director Roger Michell who I have admired for many years and the wonderful writer Peter Morgan."
Caplan joins Being Human's Jason Watkins, Peter Polycarpou and Shaun Parkes on the project, penned by The Queen and Frost/Nixon screenwriter Morgan.