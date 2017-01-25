The introduction of the prize at the viewer-voted ceremony marks a stellar year for period drama with Poldark and Victoria's autumn head-to-head dominating the TV conversation as the two series – both made by production company Mammoth Screen – attracted millions of viewers.

Call the Midwife – which returned to screens last Sunday – won a three-series renewal from the BBC last year and remains one of the broadcasters biggest dramas, meanwhile Peaky Blinders wowed viewers with several shock twists and Netflix drama Stranger Things took the internet by storm, making stars of its young actors.

Hosted by Dermot O'Leary, the NTAs – the only viewer-voted television ceremony – took place at London's O2 Arena in Greenwich.