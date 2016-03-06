With an episode like this, we kind of expect you'll have something to say. Is the drama in rude health, or have you had enough of the tears and Thalidomide fears?

Was the death of Sister Evanglina more than you can bear? Will the drama suffer without her? Or were you pleased with the way her storyline came to an end?

Whatever you want to talk about, whether it's Barbara and Tom's fledgling romance or Doctor Turner's comedy camping shorts, we're here for you.

