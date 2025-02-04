Call the Midwife's Rosalind bed-bound after suffering mystery ailment in first-look pics
Is Rosalind going to be OK?
Call the Midwife continues this Sunday night, and from the first look at the episode, it seems as though something is seriously afoot with Rosalind.
In the first pictures of the episode in question, it looks like Rosalind is in a lot of pain as she's seen to be hobbling through hallways and, finally, resting up in bed with Joyce and Trixie paying her a visit.
But will the nurse be OK?
While we're not entirely sure what could be the matter with Rosalind, she's certainly been through a whole manner of personal problems recently, particularly when it comes to matters of the heart and her blossoming romance with Cyril.
In other pictures of the episode, we can see that Rosalind does appear to be well and back at work – or it could be before her illness – and appears to be looking after Cyril's cat.
With the most recent episode delivering the twist that Lucille wants a divorce, we can anticipate that things may be burning even more slowly between Cyril and Rosalind in the wake of his news.
Nevertheless, we do know that sparks will continue to burn between the pair, as Zephryn Taitte previously told RadioTimes.com and other press that the romance was "simmering", adding: "They fancy each other."
This week's episode synopsis reads: "The local dustbin men are on strike because of a pay dispute. A huge pile of rubbish quickly forms near Nonnatus House and attracts rats, causing an outbreak of Weil's disease.
"A woman who has just given birth to her third baby takes a dislike to Joyce, and refuses to accept her help in dealing with postnatal complications."
Read more:
- Call the Midwife first look as Rosalind opens up to Joyce about Cyril romance
- Call the Midwife's Joyce set to quiz Rosalind on Cyril romance
From the looks of the synopsis, we can anticipate that Rosalind could be suffering with a bout of Weil's disease, also known as Leptospirosis. The infection itself can be passed on from animals, soil or water.
While most people who get it don't get any symptoms, severe cases include high temperatures, body aches and pain, as well as feeling sick – all things that could have struck Rosalind down.
By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
As for the future of Rosalind and Cyril, there could definitely be some trouble on the horizon, with Taitte telling RadioTimes.com and other press: "I remember speaking to someone on set, and they said they were in an interracial relationship and how hard it was in the '70s. They could never be open and flirty with each other.
"[And] they do have a little spat with some people on the streets. That's the early stages of it, and I'm sure it's going get harder for them."
Call the Midwife continues on Sunday 9th February on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.
Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.
Authors
Morgan Cormack is a Drama Writer for Radio Times, covering everything drama-related on TV and streaming. She previously worked at Stylist as an Entertainment Writer. Alongside her past work in content marketing and as a freelancer, she possesses a BA in English Literature.