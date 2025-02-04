But will the nurse be OK?

While we're not entirely sure what could be the matter with Rosalind, she's certainly been through a whole manner of personal problems recently, particularly when it comes to matters of the heart and her blossoming romance with Cyril.

Natalie Quarry as Rosalind in Call the Midwife. BBC

In other pictures of the episode, we can see that Rosalind does appear to be well and back at work – or it could be before her illness – and appears to be looking after Cyril's cat.

With the most recent episode delivering the twist that Lucille wants a divorce, we can anticipate that things may be burning even more slowly between Cyril and Rosalind in the wake of his news.

Nevertheless, we do know that sparks will continue to burn between the pair, as Zephryn Taitte previously told RadioTimes.com and other press that the romance was "simmering", adding: "They fancy each other."

Zephryn Taitte as Cyril Robinson and Natalie Quarry as Rosalind Clifford. BBC

This week's episode synopsis reads: "The local dustbin men are on strike because of a pay dispute. A huge pile of rubbish quickly forms near Nonnatus House and attracts rats, causing an outbreak of Weil's disease.

"A woman who has just given birth to her third baby takes a dislike to Joyce, and refuses to accept her help in dealing with postnatal complications."

Read more:

From the looks of the synopsis, we can anticipate that Rosalind could be suffering with a bout of Weil's disease, also known as Leptospirosis. The infection itself can be passed on from animals, soil or water.

While most people who get it don't get any symptoms, severe cases include high temperatures, body aches and pain, as well as feeling sick – all things that could have struck Rosalind down.

As for the future of Rosalind and Cyril, there could definitely be some trouble on the horizon, with Taitte telling RadioTimes.com and other press: "I remember speaking to someone on set, and they said they were in an interracial relationship and how hard it was in the '70s. They could never be open and flirty with each other.

"[And] they do have a little spat with some people on the streets. That's the early stages of it, and I'm sure it's going get harder for them."

Call the Midwife continues on Sunday 9th February on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

