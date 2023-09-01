With season 13 scheduled to arrive in January 2024 following the Christmas special, now's your chance to watch or re-watch the previous 12 seasons of the show.

"It's an incredible privilege to be able to look back on a decade of Call the Midwife, and yet know that our journey is still very far from over," said creator, writer and executive producer Heidi Thomas at the time of the season renewal. "We are thrilled to be going on for a few more years.

"Like Nonnatus House itself, we have a proud past but an even more exciting future – full of old favourites, fresh faces, higher hemlines, new ideas. The stories we tell are like babies – they never stop coming, we love them all, and we vow to do our best by every single one."

But is the show available to watch on Netflix? Read on for everything you need to know.

Is Call the Midwife on Netflix US?

Helen George in Call the Midwife. BBC/Neal Street Productions/Olly Courtenay

The first 11 seasons of Call the Midwife are available on Netflix US.

Following a similar schedule to previous seasons, season 12 is expected to land on 4th September 2023.

Is Call the Midwife on Netflix UK?

Olly Rix as Matthew and Helen George as Trixie in Call the Midwife. BBC / Neal Street Productions / Laurence Cendrowicz

Call the Midwife season 10 is available to watch on Netflix UK.

However, while the first eight seasons were previously available to watch on the streaming service, they were removed in September 2021, meaning UK fans will have to look elsewhere to watch the other seasons.

Fortunately, all 12 seasons are available to watch on BBC iPlayer in the UK. In addition, seasons 9 and 10 are also currently accessible on BritBox.

Call the Midwife season 10 is available to stream on Netflix UK. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Call the Midwife is also available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

