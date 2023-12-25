"I am at the end and this will be my final Christmas. Pray that it will be a happy one."

Despite her friends' visible upset at being confronted with such a "doleful" thought, and their words of comfort in an attempt to buoy her spirits, Sister Monica remained convinced that the end for her was nigh.

Speaking about the nun's fears ahead of the episode, Jenny Agutter, who plays Sister Julienne, said: "There are a lot of people in the population who are older and just feel that they're never going to make it through [the winter]. And so it's a matter of everybody pulling together and getting around that."

Stephen McGann, who stars as Dr Turner, added: "It's a difficult time of year, and so when we have a character like that, played by the brilliant Judy Parfitt, you have the unique opportunity to express Christmas also through elders and through reflections of [how] life has been for people."

But the dark clouds that had been swirling above Sister Monica's head parted when she entered St Oswald's, guided by young Collette, for a Christmas surprise like no other.

Nonnatus House and co had come together to recreate the Adoration of the Christ Child, a Flemish painting that shows the newborn baby Jesus in a manger encircled by Mary and Joseph, portrayed here by Trixie and Matthew, alongside numerous shepherds and their animals.

The painting, which is one of many depictions of that most holy event, also features angels, one of whom is represented here by Reggie, and the original artwork is believed by some to be one of the earliest European depictions of Down syndrome.

It's a show-stopping moment, both breathtaking in its beauty and emotion – and, crucially, it was just what the doctor ordered for Sister Monica, who was instantly lifted out of her despondency.

"Sister Monica Joan dismissed all her talk of this being her last Christmas and embraced it as one of her happiest and best, observing that the greatest gift we can receive is to be loved and be with others, hand in hand, heart to heart, year after year until the rockets cease circling the moon," said Jennifer Worth, voiced by Vanessa Redgrave.

For the time being at least, Sister Monica Joan is right where she should be.

Call the Midwife season 13 premieres on Sunday 7th January at 8pm.

