In a video shared by Call the Midwife on Twitter, stars Stephen McGann (Dr Patrick Turner), Laura Main (Nurse Shelagh Turner) and Max Macmillan (Timothy Turner) revealed what they love most about filming the festive specials ahead of this year's airing – with all three loving the fact that they experience Christmas twice a year thanks to the show.

It wouldn't be Christmas without BBC One's Call the Midwife special and this year, fans can expect it to be "magical", according to the period drama's cast.

"The funny thing about Christmas specials is they're not like anything else," McGann said. "And we know that we feel it. They take a sort of a, like Christmas itself, they take a tradition of their own."

Laura Main added that she's "mad for Christmas" and loves that she gets it "two times a year now".

"So in April, the tree goes up, the snow and yeah, I don't have to wait 12 months. It's wonderful."

Speaking about how the Turners' children – Edward, May and Angela – are growing up, McGann said: "The Turner kids when they're doing their thing and they're preparing for Christmas, it just makes it all that bit more special doesn't it? And it gives me that nice feeling."

Main added: "Now that the kids are that little bit older, it's really really special. They really are just the perfect age for Christmas.

"The sets look absolutely magical. The Turner home, I've never seen it look more beautiful, the four stockings lined up. It's just an absolute treat. I just adore it."

The upcoming Christmas special takes place in December 1967, with Poplar slowly returning to normal after the train crash and the midwives of Nonnatus House moving into a new premises.

Fans will recognise patient Rhoda Mullucks (played by Liz White), who went to the midwives with her first pregnancy and is heavily pregnant again, but understandably nervous as her last baby was affected by thalidomide.

Call the Midwife Christmas Special 2022 airs on Christmas Day at 7:55pm on BBC One. Call the Midwife is available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

