Ellie's decision to beat him in his cell following his confession in series one served as the first of his get out of jail cards, and when he eventually walked free she was furious.

Where did Joe Miller go when he left Broadchurch?

Joe turned to vicar Paul in a bid to escape the angry locals and he helped send him on his way to a halfway house in Sheffield.

But before he could leave, Mark and Nige threatened his life at the edge of the cliffs Danny's body fell from, and Ellie promised she'd kill him if he ever set foot in town or tried to contact their boys again.

Joe hadn't been heard of since – until Mark hired a private detective to track him down. Last week, he finally got his hands on the whereabouts of his son's killer. But what will he do with the information?

Who plays Joe Miller?

Actor Matthew Gravelle portrayed Ellie's husband in series one and two. Since appearing on the ITV drama, he's had a guest spot in Ordinary Lies and plays special advisor Harri James in Welsh political drama Byw Celwydd (translated as Living a Lie).