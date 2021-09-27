Bridgerton season 2 gives fans another glimpse at what’s to come

To say Bridgerton was a success when its eight-episode first season debuted last December would be an understatement.

Not only was it quickly renewed for season two, but word soon followed that seasons two and three would be on the way too. And that’s not even all as there is also a limited prequel series from Shonda Rhimes that focuses on the early days of Queen Charlotte in development too.

So it would be fair to say that anticipation is high for the second season of Bridgerton – and fans are clamouring for as much information as they can get about what’s in store for the characters this time around.

Netflix has clearly heard the pleas, tweeting out three brand new images from the upcoming run of episodes, showcasing some new faces amongst the cast still there from season one.

Absolutely 🐝 buzzing 🐝 to show you these photos of Bridgerton S2… pic.twitter.com/i6OGme73U3 — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) September 27, 2021

These new pictures are far from the only Brigerton news we have had about season two of late. The recent Netflix event, TUDUM, gave us a brand new teaser for it and we also got our first look at Sex Education star Simone Ashley’s new character Kate Sharma.

While we have a trailer and these new pictures to keep our minds busy thinking about the next series, one thing that we are still waiting to find out is a release date for Bridgerton series two. All we know so far is that the show will be back at some point in 2022, which is a shame for those of us who were hoping it would follow the season one start date and debut in December.

We’ll keep you posted with all the latest Bridgerton news – including that all-important release date – as soon as we have it.

