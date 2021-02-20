Bridgerton’s Claudia Jessie reveals how her character will “shake things up” in season 2

Claudia Jessie has revealed how her Bridgerton character will “shake things up” in the upcoming season.

The actress – who plays Daphne’s sister Eloise in the period drama – says the young Bridgerton heiress will basically “take the p***” out of being introduced to society in the new episodes.

She said: “I think about Eloise all the time. I think about how much fun she would have being exposed to sort of owning her life. Firstly, I’d like to see her debut [ball], because she’s going to do it and she’s going to shake things up and basically take the piss out of it. I’m excited for that.”

She added to Harper’s Bazaar: “But I would really love to see Eloise just really own every space she’s in. She had this vision that her sister was the perfect debutante, and then Eloise comes sort of like crashing through with her own personality.”

With Phoebe Dynevor’s Daphne now married to the Duke of Hastings (Regé-Jean Page), Jessie believes this will give Eloise more leeway to “be herself.”

“She is given a little bit more freedom to be herself, with Phoebe being in a high-status relationship, and it gives Eloise a bit more room to have her own space,” she said.

Jessie also hinted at a possible feud between Eloise and Penelope Featherington for season two, as she thinks Eloise will be “p****d” when she finds out who Lady Whistledown is.

At the end of series one, Penelope (Nicola Coughlan) was unveiled to be the elusive Whistledown.

“I just can’t imagine what that is going to be like,” Jessie explained.

“That’s such a shock to a friendship. You have this woman, this character, this mysterious scribbler that Eloise is basically a bit in love with, and kinda wants to be her best mate — has been lying to her, writing about her family, and causing scandals. To me, that’s the most compelling thing in the world.”

Season two of Bridgerton will go into production later this year and will focus on Anthony Bridgerton, who announced at the end of season one that he was determined to find a wife.

The series recently announced that his new love interest will be played by Sex Education star Simone Ashley.

Ashley joins the Bridgerton cast as Kate Sharma – the half sister of Edwina Sheffield – who according to Netflix is “a smart, headstrong young woman who suffers no fools — Anthony Bridgerton very much included.”

Bridgerton is streaming now on Netflix.