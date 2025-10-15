Netflix's Boots is climbing up the streamer's viewership chart, with more and more viewers flocking to the compelling drama, which explores what it was like to be gay in the US military in the 1990s.

At that time, gay men were banned from serving in the armed forces, making it a tough environment for closeted new recruit Cameron (Miles Heizer).

The series introduces us to others from his intake, each with their own struggles and perspectives, as well as the no-nonsense sergeants guiding them through basic training.

Although not strictly a true story, Boots is inspired by the memoir of gay former sergeant Greg Cope White, who recounted his own experiences in 2016 book The Pink Marine.

Read on for more about the cast and characters of Netflix's Boots.

Boots cast: Full list of actors in Netflix military drama

Logan Gould as Mo Mason, Max Parker as Sgt Sullivan, Rico Paris as Santos and Miles Heizer as Cameron Cope. Alfonso "Pompo" Bresciani/Netflix

Here's an overview of the key players in Netflix's Boots – read on for more details on each character and the actor playing them, including where you might have seen them before.

Miles Heizer as Cameron Cope

Max Parker as Sergeant Liam Robert Sullivan

Vera Farmiga as Barbara Cope

Liam Oh as Ray McAffey

Cedrick Cooper as Staff Sergeant Marcus McKinnon

Ana Ayora as Capt. Denise Fajardo

Angus O'Brien as Thaddeus Beau Sterling Hicks

Dominic Goodman as Isaiah Nash

Kieron Moore as Nicholas Slovacek

Nicholas Logan as Sergeant Cary Wayne Howitt

Blake Burt as John Bowman

Rico Paris as Santos Santos

Miles Heizer plays Cameron Cope

Miles Heizer stars in Boots. Netflix

Who is Cameron? Cameron is a new recruit in the US Marine Corps, who joins the armed service in the 1990s – a time when gay people were not allowed to enlist. For that reason, the stakes are especially high if he steps a foot out of the closet.

What else has Miles Heizer been in? Heizer is probably best known for Netflix's heavy-hitting drama 13 Reasons Why, where he played troubled teen Alex Standall. He's also known for US family drama Parenthood and LGBTQ+ romcom Love, Simon.

Max Parker plays Sergeant Liam Robert Sullivan

Max Parker as Sgt. Sullivan in Boots. Alfonso "Pompo" Bresciani / Netflix

Who is Sergeant Sullivan? On the surface, Max seems to be the best Marine that any fresh-faced recruit could hope to become. But he holds secrets about his past that have the potential to bring down his flawless reputation.

What else has Max Parker been in? Parker became known to British telly watchers for his role as Luke Posner in long-running ITV soap opera Emmerdale. Since leaving the cast, he's bagged other roles in fantasy drama Vampire Academy and Doctor Who season 15 premiere The Robot Revolution.

Vera Farmiga plays Barbara Cope

Vera Farmiga as Barb in Boots. Alfonso "Pompo" Bresciani / Netflix

Who is Barbara? Barbara is Cameron's mother, who hasn't exactly been a model parent over the years. Nevertheless, she finds herself profoundly shaken by her son's flying of the nest to join the military.

What else has Vera Farmiga been in? Farmiga is probably best known for portraying paranormal investigator Lorraine Warren in The Conjuring film series as well as its spin-offs Annabelle Comes Home and The Nun II.

Previously, she'd dabbled in horror as Norma Bates in the Psycho prequel series Bates Motel. Her other credits include Marvel's Hawkeye, Netflix's When They See Us, plus acclaimed dramas The Departed and Up in the Air.

Liam Oh plays Ray McAffey

Liam Oh as Ray McAffey in Boots. Patti Perret / Netflix

Who is Ray? Ray is Cameron's best friend, who enlists with him at the same time. Ray comes from a military family, with his father being a marine and strict parent, so he feels the pressure of living up to that high standard.

What else has Liam Oh been in? Oh is a relative newcomer to the screen, although he did have a small role in Freeform original film The Thing About Harry.

Cedrick Cooper plays Staff Sergeant Marcus McKinnon

Cedrick Cooper as Sgt. McKinnon in Boots. Patti Perret / Netflix

Who is Sergeant McKinnon? One of the sergeants who oversee the new recruits. He is certainly stern and takes his work very seriously, but embodies qualities of fairness and compassion that others of his rank are sorely lacking.

What else has Cedrick Cooper been in? Cooper recently appeared in ABC crime drama Will Trent, which is available to stream on Disney+. Previously, he made a guest appearance in The CW's short-lived DC Comics adaptation Naomi.

Ana Ayora plays Captain Denise Fajardo

Ana Ayora as Captain Fajardo in Boots. Alfonso "Pompo" Bresciani / Netflix

Who is Captain Fajardo? She is the Captain of the base where our band of recruits are put through their paces. As the first woman to hold the role, Fajardo faces prejudice from colleagues with misogynistic attitudes.

What else has Ana Ayora been in? Ayora recently appeared in the third and final season of Octavia Spencer's Apple TV legal drama Truth Be Told. Other credits include The CW's In the Dark and Cinemax's Banshee.

Angus O'Brien plays Thaddeus Beau Sterling Hicks

(L-R) Nicholas Logan as Sgt Howitt and Angus O’Brien as Hicks in Boots. Alfonso 'Pompo' Bresciani / Netflix

Who is Hicks? Another recruit, and something of a troublemaker on the base.

What else has Angus O'Brien been in? O'Brien has previously appeared in Prime Video's sci-fi series Night Sky, starring veteran actors JK Simmons and Sissy Spacek, in addition to guest roles in Hightown, FBI and The Blacklist.

Dominic Goodman plays Isaiah Nash

Dominic Goodman plays Isaiah Nash in Boots. Netflix

Who is Isaiah Nash? Nash is another new recruit in this intake, who strikes up a bond with Cameron.

What else has Dominic Goodman been in? You might remember Goodman from his role as Apollo in Netflix's vampire drama First Kill, which was controversially cancelled after its first season.

Kieron Moore plays Nicholas Slovacek

Kieron Moore as Slovacek in Boots. Alfonso "Pompo" Bresciani / Netflix

Who is Nicholas Slovacek? Slovacek is a fellow recruit, who is determined to be the best of the new intake, which leads him into rivalries with his fellow Marines.

What else has Kieron Moore been in? The Mancunian actor appeared opposite Rose Ayling-Ellis in ITV's Code of Silence, which premiered earlier this year. His other credits include Apple TV's Masters of the Air and Peacock's Vampire Academy.

Nicholas Logan plays Sergeant Cary Wayne Howitt

Nicholas Logan as Sergeant Howitt in Boots. Patti Perret / Netflix

Who is Sergeant Howitt? Perhaps the meanest sergeant on base, Howitt is quick to anger and seems determined to break the spirits of his new intake.

What else has Nicholas Logan been in? Logan has previously appeared in Hulu dramas Class of '09 and Dopesick, as well as Rosamund Pike awards contender I Care a Lot, where he played Alexi.

Blake Burt plays John Bowman

Blake Burt as John Bowman in Boots. Patti Perret / Netflix

Who is Bowman? You guessed it: another recruit! Bowman has a friendlier relationship with Cameron than some of the others on base.

What else has Blake Burt been in? Burt has taken small roles in various projects over the past decade, the latest of which was Blumhouse teen horror flick Unhuman.

Rico Paris plays Santos Santos

(L-R) Miles Heizer as Cameron Cope and Rico Paris as Santos in Boots Patti Perret / Netflix

Who is Santos? Another key recruit followed through the series, Santos arrives later than the others and takes some time to get settled in.

What else has Rico Paris been in? Paris is perhaps best known for his role in Netflix's teen romcom Tall Girl and its sequel, where he played Schnipper. His other credits include US sitcom Home Economics.

