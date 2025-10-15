❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
Boots cast: Full list of actors in Netflix military drama
The Netflix drama stars 13 Reasons Why alum Miles Heizer as a closeted gay man who enlists in the US Marine Corps.
Subscribe to Radio Times – 5 weeks for £2
Published: Wednesday, 15 October 2025 at 1:47 pm
Authors
David CraigSenior Drama Writer
David Craig is the Senior Drama Writer for Radio Times, covering the latest and greatest scripted drama and comedy across television and streaming. Previously, he worked at Starburst Magazine, presented The Winter King Podcast for ITVX and studied Journalism at the University of Sheffield.
Ad
Ad
Ready to jump in? 5 weeks for £2
Find the latest must-watch autumn dramas and so much more when you subscribe to Radio Times. Last chance – offer ends 16th October.
Subscribe now
Ad