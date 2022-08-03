First Kill cancelled on Netflix after season 1

In the series, Sarah Catherine Hook and Imani Lewis play a vampire and vampire hunter destined to kill each other, but who fall in love instead. It was released on 10th June and cleared 100 million hours viewed in its first 28 days of release.

It's a sad day for fans of Netflix's teen drama First Kill . According to Deadline , the series has been cancelled despite a strong performance in the streamer's top 10 chart.

Deadline reports the series, which is executive produced by Emma Roberts, still did not meet Netflix's viewing versus cost thresholds.

Stop scrolling, start watching. Get exclusive newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. Sign up to receive the freshest reviews and recommendations for Streaming and On Demand Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

First Kill is based on a short story by Victoria 'V E' Schwab, who also worked on the screenplay. Though it centres around a queer relationship, Schwab said during a Netflix Tudum interview that the series is not about Juliette (Hook) and Calliope's (Lewis) sexualities. Instead, it's about "the fact that there are systems in play on both sides".

She added: "It’s about family indoctrination. We have these two families and each of them have systems of entrenchment that are thousands of years old. Who are you supposed to be? What is your pride, your duty, your honour?"

Season 1 ended on a cliffhanger with Juliette and Calliope breaking up after Juliette accidentally turned Cal's brother into a vampire. Sadly, viewers won't find out whether they officially reconcile.

First Kill is available to stream on Netflix now – check out our guides to the best series on Netflix and the best movies on Netflix. Take a look at the rest of our Fantasy coverage, or see what else is on with our TV Guide.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.