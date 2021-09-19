Bodyguard star says he’d return amid season two rumours

Fans of Jed Mercurio drama Bodyguard had a lot to be excited about this weekend when reports of plans for series two hit the press – and while the BBC is yet to officially confirm the news, one of the show’s stars has revealed that he’d “love” to the return for a second series.

In an exclusive interview with RadioTimes.com back in May, Paul Ready, who played the villainous Rob in Bodyguard, said that he’d definitely say yes if asked to appear in series two.

“I loved playing that character. I love playing kind of ambiguous, slightly shady characters like that.

“Yeah, it Bodyguard came back and they wanted to write that character again, I’d definitely do it. I thought it was great fun. It was great fun to play.

“Jed is a brilliant writer and obviously, I’ve just been hooked on Line of Duty. I couldn’t have imagined how much it would capture the audience’s imagination. They really went for it. A hugely popular show.

“People would see me on the tube at the time and they’d go, ‘I’m watching Bodyguard, don’t tell me! You’re that guy but don’t tell me whether you did it,’ and I loved that.”

On Friday, The Sun reported that the BBC would be making a second series of Bodyguard, with Richard Madden set to return as scarred war veteran and protection officer David Budd.

“Mercurio has always been too preoccupied with Line of Duty to apply himself to Bodyguard II, and after the show’s success, Madden was snapped up by Hollywood,” a source told the publication. “Now with both men available, the creative process has kicked off and the BBC are thrilled it could materialise within the next two years.”

RadioTimes.com has reached out to the BBC for comment.

While the drama originally aired back in 2018, Simon Heath – a producer on the show – said earlier this year that he was “confident” that a second series would eventually happen.