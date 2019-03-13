Speaking at the INTV conference in Israel, Mercurio said: “It would be great if there was a second season. We’d love to do more. We appreciate there’s a real hunger from fans to watch it. There are a lot of logistics in terms of setting up a second season and we’re just working through those.”

The series followed Madden's character, David Budd, a war veteran-turned-Specialist Protection Officer who is tasked with protecting Julia Montague, the controversial Home Secretary — and Budd is torn between protecting his charge and following his personal beliefs.

Mercurio announced after the series aired that he was entering into talks with the BBC about a possible second series.

Of the second season rumours, Madden said in an interview with the Press Association: “I’m having a conversation with him [Mercurio] in about 10 days or something, when I’m back in the country, and we are just going to chat through some ideas."