Jed Mercurio is “optimistic” we’ll get a second series of Bodyguard
"We'd love to do more," Bodyguard creator Jed Mercurio said of his hit BBC drama
Bodyguard creator Jed Mercurio is "optimistic" that the BBC thriller starring Richard Madden will return for a second season.
The series, dubbed the "drama of the decade", was a huge success when it aired in autumn 2018 in the UK, before it was made available to stream on Netflix — and fans have been clamouring to know whether the show will be renewed (and whether Keeley Hawes' Home Secretary was really dead...).
Speaking at the INTV conference in Israel, Mercurio said: “It would be great if there was a second season. We’d love to do more. We appreciate there’s a real hunger from fans to watch it. There are a lot of logistics in terms of setting up a second season and we’re just working through those.”
The series followed Madden's character, David Budd, a war veteran-turned-Specialist Protection Officer who is tasked with protecting Julia Montague, the controversial Home Secretary — and Budd is torn between protecting his charge and following his personal beliefs.
Mercurio announced after the series aired that he was entering into talks with the BBC about a possible second series.
Of the second season rumours, Madden said in an interview with the Press Association: “I’m having a conversation with him [Mercurio] in about 10 days or something, when I’m back in the country, and we are just going to chat through some ideas."