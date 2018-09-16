The final moments of episode three saw an explosion tear through the auditorium where Keeley Hawes' Home Secretary, Julia Montague, was giving a controversial speech.

David Budd (Richard Madden) appeared to jump to her aid, but he too was caught up in the blast.

By the end of the episode we knew David was alive, but 'Lavender's' status remained unclear. We saw her head move for just a moment on the stage, but did she survive?

Well, after analysing newly released images from episode four, we've noticed that Montague is conspicuously absent in the BBC sneak preview. Could they hint that she might not have made it? Take a look and decide for yourself...